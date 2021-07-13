Don't take COVID third wave predictions as weather update, warns Centre

New Delhi: People are talking about the third wave of coronavirus as casually as a weather update, the government said on Tuesday (July 13), noting that gross violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour being seen in several parts of the country can nullify the gains made so far in pandemic management.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul during a media briefing said that globally, the third wave of COVID-19 is being seen and appealed the public to make efforts to ensure that it does not hit India. "The world is witnessing the third wave of COVID-19. We have to join hands to ensure that the third wave doesn't hit India," he said during his address.

"We talk about the 'third wave' as casually as a weather update. This isn't like one plans that we should go somewhere before monsoon, it is virus versus human being and it is a continuous battle. More than the environment, it is our behaviour that can cause the third wave. What we fail to understand is that adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour or the lack of it is what will prevent or cause any future waves," he said.

He also referring to tourist influx in hill stations and markets like Sadar Bazaar and Janpath market in Delhi, Ranganathan street in Chennai, Vilaripatti in Tamil Nadu, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh and Bhushi Dam in Maharashtra, calling it a major gross violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Earlier, too, the government had warned from the same platform against thronging and crowding hill stations and markets, saying the second wave was not yet over.

