हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Ravi

Don't Tweet Toolkit: Disha Ravi told Greta Thunberg, claims Delhi Police

Disha Ravi made the request fearing registration of a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), police claimed. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a "Twitter storm" and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

Don&#039;t Tweet Toolkit: Disha Ravi told Greta Thunberg, claims Delhi Police
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: After Greta Thunberg shared the "toolkit" on Twitter, climate activist Disha Ravi asked the Swedish environmental activist to delete her post fearing action under the stringent law UAPA as her name was mentioned in the document, Delhi police said on Monday.

The police further claimed that Thunberg allegedly deleted the tweet following Disha's request and later shared an edited version of the document, adding that the edits were made by 22-year-old Disha.

Police sources told PTI that Disha wrote to Thunberg on WhatsApp, "Okay can you not tweet the toolkit at all. Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am gonna talk to lawyers. I am sorry but our names are on it and we can literally get UAPA against us."

Disha made the request fearing registration of a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), police claimed.

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a "Twitter storm" and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

A senior police officer reportedly said that while examining the WhatsApp chats between Thunberg and Disha Ravi, it came to notice that Disha had requested Greta Thunberg to delete the tweet as the "toolkit" had her name in the document.

Live TV

While responding to queries relating to the toolkit during a press conference at the Delhi Police headquarters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said that it is not a static document.

Notably, Thunberg had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Disha RaviGreta ThunbergKhalistani ToolkitFarmers protest
Next
Story

Nikita Jacob admits to attending toolkit meet on Zoom with PJF, denies role in political campaigns

Must Watch

PT9M5S

Khalistan-ISI both indulge in anti-India conspiracy along with Pakistani embassy?