Don't Tweet Toolkit: Disha Ravi told Greta Thunberg, claims Delhi Police

New Delhi: After Greta Thunberg shared the "toolkit" on Twitter, climate activist Disha Ravi asked the Swedish environmental activist to delete her post fearing action under the stringent law UAPA as her name was mentioned in the document, Delhi police said on Monday.

The police further claimed that Thunberg allegedly deleted the tweet following Disha's request and later shared an edited version of the document, adding that the edits were made by 22-year-old Disha.

Police sources told PTI that Disha wrote to Thunberg on WhatsApp, "Okay can you not tweet the toolkit at all. Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am gonna talk to lawyers. I am sorry but our names are on it and we can literally get UAPA against us."

Disha made the request fearing registration of a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), police claimed.

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a "Twitter storm" and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

A senior police officer reportedly said that while examining the WhatsApp chats between Thunberg and Disha Ravi, it came to notice that Disha had requested Greta Thunberg to delete the tweet as the "toolkit" had her name in the document.

While responding to queries relating to the toolkit during a press conference at the Delhi Police headquarters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said that it is not a static document.

Notably, Thunberg had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws.