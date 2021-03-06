Door-to-door collection for Ram Mandir construction stopped, Here’s how you can donate now

New Delhi: The General Secretary of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, Champat Rai on Saturday (March 6) said that the door-to-door fund collection drive for Ram Mandir has stopped but the devotees can still donate online by visiting the trust’s website.

Champat Rai also added that the trust is in talks to acquire land for a ground in front of the temple, but nothing has been decided yet.

While making the announcement, he revealed that the temple will be ready in 3 years.

The new land, which is in talks, is adjacent to the 70-acre area designated by the Supreme Court for the construction of the temple. Earlier, the Ram Mandir trust had purchased an additional 7,285 square feet of land, adjacent to the proposed complex.

As per the IANS reports, the trust plans to expand the premises of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya from 70 acres to 107 acres, which will include the main temple complex in 5-acre area and rest of the 100-acres will be for different facilities like museums, library, Yagyashala and a picture gallery.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had questioned the launch of nationwide fund-collection drive stating that everyone has the right to know how the fund collected in the name of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going to be used in future.