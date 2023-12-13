Double Bonanza For Ayodhya: With Saryu Water Metro And Airport, Ram Temple City To Turn World-Class

With the Ram Temple nearing completion in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government led by CM Yogi Adityanath and the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned to turn the historic city into an amalgamation of traditional culture and modern facilities. While Ayodhya will get a makeover reflecting its culture and tradition, facilities like the new airport and water metro will not only improve public connectivity but also turn the city into a world-class place. Ayodhya airport is already nearing completion and it's likely to be inaugurated on December 25. The first flight may land on the airport on December 30. Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the country's first water metro in Kochi in April this year.

What Is Water Metro?

For the uninitiated, water metros are modern ship-like public transportation systems designed to provide sustainable transport alternatives in urban or coastal areas using waterways like rivers or seas. The modern and specially designed boats are used to transport passengers across water bodies, connecting two or multiple points within a city or between different regions. The aim of the water metro is not only to reduce traffic congestion on roads but also to reduce travel time. It also helps in connecting two different places separated by water bodies.

Ayodhya Water Metro Route, Capacity

While the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple will take place on 22 January 2024, the government is taking various steps to transform the city. The government has planned to operate a water metro in the Saryu River between Guptar Ghat and Ram Ki Paidi. It will help turn Ayodhya into a religious tourism destination. Now, it's likely that PM Modi may inaugurate the Ayodhya water metro on January 22. The water metro boat will have a capacity of 50 passengers at once. It will be run using solar power. It's expected that based on demand, the capacity and facilities related to the water metro will be enhanced in future.