‘Double-faced’ BJP says something during elections, does something else after polls: Mamata Banerjee

Shillong: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the BJP, dubbing the saffron party as 'double-faced' which says something at the time of elections and does something else after polls. Addressing a public meeting in North Garo Hills district in poll-bound Meghalaya, Banerjee asserted that her Trinamool Congress is the only party that can provide better governance in the northeastern state, as it fulfils the dreams of people.

BJP is double-faced, it says something during elections and does something else after that. The BJP government at the Centre only gives money to states ruled by the saffron party, she said, urging people to vote for the TMC. Assembly polls will be held in Meghalaya on February 27, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday. What has this (National People's Party-led) government done in the past five years in the state? We challenge them to show the report card of their performance... Why is it that after so many years electricity hasn't reached homes in Meghalaya? Why is the younger generation not getting employment opportunities??

If you want to change this corrupt and proxy BJP government, then TMC is the only credible alternative. Our party can provide better governance, as it fulfils the dreams of the youth, women, students and farmers. We want a government for the people, by the people and of the people in Meghalaya, Banerjee told the gathering of around 50,000 people. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who accompanied the party supremo, alleged that education, healthcare, roads and infrastructure are all in shambles in the northeastern state.

People of Meghalaya have been misled and let down, he claimed. The TMC has been trying to strengthen its foothold in Meghalaya along with Assam and Tripura in the region.

In November 2021, 12 out of the 17 MLAs of the Congress in Meghalaya had joined the TMC, making it the principal opposition party in the 60-member assembly. During her December visit, Banerjee had launched a financial assistance scheme for women in Meghalaya, which has recorded over 3.14 lakh registrations so far, the TMC had said in a statement.