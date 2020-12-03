Dr Rajendra Prasad's 133rd birth anniversary today: V-P M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath pay tribute to India's first president

New Delhi: The 133rd birth anniversary of first President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad is being observed on Thursday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and several top leaders paid their tributes to India's first president today.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary, saying he was a selfless leader who played a key role in shaping the polity of the country.

"My humble tributes to the former president of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary today. He was a selfless & visionary leader who played a significant role in shaping the polity of India. He will always be remembered for his simplicity and compassion for others," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

देश के प्रथम राष्ट्रपति डॉ राजेन्द्र प्रसाद जी की जन्म जयंती के अवसर पर उनकी पुण्य स्मृति को सादर नमन करता हूं। संविधान सभा के अध्यक्ष के रूप में तथा राष्ट्रपति के रूप में उन्होंने जिन संवैधानिक मर्यादाओं को स्थापित किया, उनका पालन करना भारत के हर नागरिक का कर्तव्य है। pic.twitter.com/8as35egxBx — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 3, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the first President of the country on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Dr Rajendra Prasad’s simple living and high ideals will forever inspire people.

In a tweet, PM Modi noted Prasad's unparalleled contribution to the freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution.

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति भारत रत्न डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद की जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी सादर श्रद्धांजलि। स्वतंत्रता संग्राम और संविधान निर्माण में उन्होंने अतुलनीय भूमिका निभाई। सादा जीवन और उच्च विचार के सिद्धांत पर आधारित उनका जीवन देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to India's first president.

महान स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी, भारत के प्रथम राष्ट्रपति व संविधान सभा के अध्यक्ष, शुचिता एवं विद्वता की प्रतिमूर्ति, भारत रत्न डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन।

"सादा जीवन, उच्च विचार" के प्रतीक राजेन्द्र बाबू जी का जीवन सभी देशवासियों के लिए प्रेरणाप्रद है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 3, 2020

The UP CM also paid flora tribute to the great freedom fighter at a memorial built in state capital Lucknow.

Born in 1884 in Bihar, Prasad was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi and became the first president of India after its independence. He also headed the constituent assembly.

He also has the distinction of being the only Indian President to have served more than one term. He was at the helm during 1950-62.

