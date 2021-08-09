Dr Reddy's Lab partners with B Medical systems to provide vaccine storage solution

New Delhi: For the roll out of Russian vaccine Sputnik V pan India, Dr Reddy's Lab has partnered with B Medical systems to provide a reliable vaccine storage cold chain solution across the country.

Not just the Hyderabad based Dr Reddy, but one of the leading online pharmacy portal 1mg has also entered into the collaboration with B Medical Systems for supporting its vaccination programme and taking the vaccine to the Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities in India.

Just before the massive and effective roll out of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in India, Dr Reddy Lab has partnered with B Medical Systems, one of the major leaders in providing the Covid Vaccine cold chain storage solution.

Under this collaboration, B Medical Systems will install several hundreds of vaccine freezers across the country for the national roll-out of Sputnik V vaccines.

Sputnik V is the third COVID-19 vaccine to be granted emergency use authorization by India and the ‘first foreign-made vaccine’ to be used in India.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus viral vector vaccine, needs specialized storage and is required to be kept at a temperature of -18°C or below, necessitating the need for a more stringent vaccine cold chain.

Dr. Reddy’s had launched a limited pilot soft launch in May and will start the full-scale vaccine rollout in the coming days.

Vaccine freezers that provide a storage temperature as low as -25°C will be placed across all major hospital chains in the country this week.

The WHO PQS certified and certified class I medical devices, were dispatched by air cargo from Luxembourg to meet the immediate requirements.

B Medical Systems has also joined hands with 1mg for a reliable cold chain infrastructure for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Recently, both the companies entered an agreement to safely store and transport COVID-19 vaccines for 1mg's immunization drives across the country.

Online pharmacy firm 1mg, has secured several thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses and has signed up with several corporates, residential societies, and local clinics for the nationwide vaccination campaigns.

However, these vaccines need specialised storage and, in some cases,they even need a storage temperature as low as -18 °C or below. This requires reliable cold chain infrastructure and 1mg is collaborating with B Medical Systems for its immunization campaigns across the country.

“We need to expand our cold chain capacity rapidly. There is an absence of an appropriate cold chain for sub-zero storage, which also holds true for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. So along with expanding our cold chain capacity for the 2-8 °C storage, we also need to expand our cold chain capacity to store vaccines at -20 °C and even at -80 °C," said Jesal Doshi, CEO of B Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd.

