Dr Shilpi Mohan awarded as the Most Promising Holistic Healer of the Year 2022

Dr Shilpi Mohan was bestowed the honour of the Most Promising Holistic Healer for the Year 2022 by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare at the first Zee Health Awards, conducted on 25th September 2022 at New Delhi.

Dr Shilpi Mohan is a Cardiologist, a holistic healer, a clairvoyant and an influencer who believes that prevention rather than treatment must be the prime focus of our healthcare system. It was with this vision that she established the Ashvattha Cardiac Care Centre at Secunderabad, Telangana, which she dreams of expanding over the coming years.

She firmly believes that the right amalgam of indigenous, traditional, contemporary, and modern medicinal disciplines, along with spiritual and alternative practices, can truly bring about a holistic transition in public perception and effectiveness of healthcare in our country. It is only by this approach that we can move from Illness towards Wellness.

Dr Shilpi Mohan has done super-specialisation in Cardiology from the prestigious Army Hospital, Research & Referral, New Delhi. She has worked at various reputed centres all across the country and has an experience in this field for more than 15 years. She is a fellow of various International and National academic societies and has publications in national and international journals.Her passion for writing makes her a regular Guest Columnist with the national daily, “The Hitavada”.

She has been invited as a guest speaker at various national and international forums and has been awarded as the “Most Prominent Cardiologist of the Year 2019 in Secunderabad” and “Enterprise Woman of the Year 2022 - Health and Wellness”.

Being a Cardiologist, Yoga Trainer, Psychic Healer, Tarot Card Reader, and Chakra and Crystals’ Healer, she feels that she is more than just a doctor or a physician. Moving out oflimiting forays and the stereotypical tags that are associated with a medical professional, it is her experience that the extended role one can play in healing and bringing about a change in the lives of other people is the key force that drives her to add new dimensions to her healing armamentarium. Being a clairvoyant, she has her online website www.theangelhealing.com which allows people to connect with her for tarot reading, chakra healing, crystal therapy and personal counselling sessions.

For Dr Shilpi, her work is not a business but a passion that is driving her ahead in many unconventional ways. Her sole purpose is to bring about a positive change in the lives of all those whom she comes across in her practice, in whichever way possible. She feels that she is merely a healer, more accurately, a conduit between the Ultimate Healer and the Healed. Medical management of an ailment is just the tip of the iceberg that is visible and palpable. Most ailments are psychosomatic and have deep-rooted origins that need to be explored and dealt with comprehensively. Her continual experience in the field reconfirms her faith that a holistic approach to wellness is the only way of healing and achieving the right balance between the mind, body and the soul.

As part of this pursuit, Dr Shilpi underwent a Yoga Teachers’ Training Course from Patanjali Yogpeeth, Hardiwar. Alongside Yoga, she obtained an internationally acclaimed certification in Chakra Healing, Crystal Therapy and Occult Sciences. As a consequence, she not only has a huge patient base at the national and international levels that connects with her for treatment of medical ailments but also a wider audience that seeks her advice on getting solutions to problems that ail them at a deeper level, requiring psychic and spiritual healing.

Her brainchild,Ashvattha Cardiac Care Centre, provides a non-invasive cardiac setup along with Yoga-related guidance, Chakra assessment and healing, and psychic healing under the same roof. It is a one-stop arrangement for all those who are dealing with various issues in their lives, not just health-related but others as well that have an impact on their psyche and soma. Her patients are a part of her extended family and most have been with her for decades.

COVID brought her closer to her patients through the telemedicine platform. Many of the patients whom she had not met offline connected with her on virtual platforms during COVID times and are now part of her extended “Ashvattha Cardiac Care” family. For her, no dream is big or small; Every dream has to manifest and turnto reality. Her life is dedicated towards making a positive difference in the lives of all those whom she comes across.

A healthy mind and a healthy body contribute more positively towards the betterment of society, and the overall well-being of the country. Wellness has the potential to make India a global superpower in the years to come. Dr Shilpi Mohan is trying her best to contribute her little bit to the cause and make Indians shift their focus from Illness towards Wellness.



