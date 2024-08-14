Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra led a Tiranga Yatra in Haryana's Hisar on Wednesday ahead of the 78th Independence Day on August 15. The yatra is expected to be attended by 10,000 youths, including 4,000 women. Addressing a press conference in Hisar, Dr Chandra emphasized the need to focus on the development of the district, particularly on women's empowerment and self-respect.

Dr Chandra highlighted the issues faced by women in rural areas, where 10% of households are affected by domestic violence and substance abuse. He proposed a solution by forming a group of five women in each village to address such issues. These women can intervene in cases of domestic violence and substance abuse, and if necessary, shame the perpetrators into changing their behavior.

In addition to women's empowerment, Dr. Chandra discussed his efforts to promote sports and employment opportunities for youths. He also shared details of the development work being done by the Subhash Chandra Foundation in Agroha, including plans to establish a skill development center.