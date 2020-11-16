Draft Electoral rolls for Tamil Nadu released; state has more women voters than men

Chennai: The Election Commission of India on Monday (November 16, 2020) released the draft electoral rolls for Tamil Nadu, which is headed for Assembly polls in 2021.

According to the statistics mentioned in the draft electoral rolls for Tamil Nadu, there are about 6.10 crore voters in total and this comprises 3.09 crore women, 3.01 crore men and 6,385 transgenders.

In terms of new electors or first-time voters, there are a total of 2.08 lakh voters, which comprises of 1.06 lakh females, 1.01 lakh males and 132 transgenders.

Also, the number of voters above the age of 80 are 13.75 lakh.

Special camps will be held at the voting centres where voters can apply for corrections or changes to be made. The first camp will be held on November 21 and 22 whereas the next camp will be organized on December 12 and 13.

