Presidential Election 2022 Result: As the counting of votes for the presidential poll began at the Parliament House in New Delhi, NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu's brother Tarinisen Tudu on Thursday (July 21) said that he is hopeful of her becoming the next President of India. Tudu also expressed that Draupadi Murmu's win over Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha will bring a "sense of pride" to the tribal community.

"There is an atmosphere of happiness here as we are hopeful that Draupadi Murmu will become the next President of India," Tarinisen Tudu told news ANI.

"It's a matter of pride for the tribal community, Odisha, and the country," he added.

Draupadi Murmu or Yashwant Sinha? Presidential election results to be out today

The counting of votes for the presidential poll has started in the national capital. The ballot boxes from all states had reached the Parliament House on Tuesday and the poll officials began counting at 11 am in room number 63, the strongroom of Parliament where the boxes are guarded behind round-the-clock security. Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, the Chief Returning Officer for the election, is overseeing the counting and the result is expected to be declared by the evening.

Votes, however, are clearly stacked in favour of Draupadi Murmu, who, if elected, will succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind to become the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.

The new president will take oath on July 25 as Kovind's tenure is scheduled to end on July 24.

All ballot boxes from state assemblies had reached the Parliament's strongroom on Tuesday and have been locked there since. The ballot boxes had been flown into Delhi as 'Mr Ballot Box' from across the states.

Polling for the presidential election was held on Monday between 10 am to 5 pm across 31 locations including the Parliament House and 30 centres within state legislative assemblies.

MPs of both, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, except nominated MPs, and all MLAs in the legislative assembly in all states act as electors in the presidential poll. A total of 4,809 electors, comprising 776 MPs and 4,033 elected MLAs, are entitled to vote in the election, but nominated MPs and MLAs, and Members of the Legislative Council are not.

According to the Election Commission, over 99 per cent of the total electors had cast their ballot in these polls.

Presidential Election 2022 Result: Rairangpur gears up to celebrate Draupadi Murmu's victory

Meanwhile, hoardings have already come up in Draupadi Murmu's town Rairangpur congratulating "Odisha's daughter" on a victory that the locals believe is within the grasp of the NDA nominee.

Various local organisations such as traders' bodies, bar associations, and religious and educational institutions, and even government officials are waiting with palpable enthusiasm to congratulate the "daughter of the soil".

20,000 laddus prepared, 100 banners put up congratulating Draupadi Murmu

Folk artistes and tribal dancers rehearsed their performances and are ready to hit the streets as soon as the results are declared. They are waiting with bated breath to witness the first tribal woman president of the country.

"We are preparing 20,000 laddus and have put up 100 banners congratulating Murmu, who has her house in our town," local BJP leader Tapan Mahanta said.

Odisha | Locals in Rairangpur prepare laddu ahead of the counting of votes for the Presidential election tomorrow.



(With agency inputs)