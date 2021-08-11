हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile

DRDO-developed Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile successfully test-fired off Odisha coast

The missile has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Image for representational use only

Balasore: The country on Wednesday successfully tested the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile off the coast of Odisha’s Balasore district. 

News agency ANI quoted sources as saying that the missile flew for around 150 km with an indigenous cruise engine.

"More tests would be conducted in near future," the DRDO sources said. The missile has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

 

 

Earlier, on July 23, the country had successfully test-fired indigenously developed New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG), a Surface to Air Missile defence system in Balasore. 

It was the second test firing of the 30 km strike-range air defence missile systems in two days. In June, India had successfully test-fired its new generation nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile from a defence base off the Odisha coast.

The surface-to-surface ballistic missile was test-fired from a mobile launcher off the Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at 10.55 am. It has a range of 1000 to 2000 km.

