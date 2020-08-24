हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DRDO

DRDO identifies 108 systems, subsystems to be designed, developed by Indian industry only

The initiative will pave the way for Indian Defence industry to develop many technologies towards building an AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

DRDO identifies 108 systems, subsystems to be designed, developed by Indian industry only
Photos: www.drdo.gov.in

New Delhi: A Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) delegation met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (August 24, 2020) to apprise him about 108 systems and subsystems which have been identified for designing and development by the Indian Industry only. 

Responding to the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, the DRDO has taken several initiatives to strengthen the indigenous defence ecosystem.  

The initiative will pave the way for Indian Defence industry to develop many technologies towards building an AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

DRDO will also provide support to industries for design, development and testing of these systems on requirement basis. All the requirements of these systems by R&D establishments, Armed Forces, and other Security Agencies can be met through development contracts or production orders on suitable Indian industry. 

This will allow DRDO to focus on design and development of critical and advanced technologies and systems.

Talking about the visit, the Defence Ministry said, "This initiative will pave the way for Indian Defence industry to develop many technologies towards building an AtmaNirbhar Bharat. Raksha Mantri has extended his good wishes to Team DRDO in their future endeavours."

The systems and sub-systems in the list of 108 items include mini and micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), mini and micro Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), uncooled NV-IR sights for weapons (short-range), mountain footbridge (metallic), multi-span bridge (metallic), mines laying and marking equipment.

Armoured Engineering reconnaissance vehicle (AERV), anti-terrorist vehicle, multispectral camouflage net, bulletproof vehicle, missile canisters, marine rocket launcher, satellite navigation receivers, TR modules, are also included in the list of 108 items.

Tags:
DRDOAtmanirbhar BharatDefence Research & Development OrganisationDefence Ministry
Next
Story

Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress interim chief until fresh AICC elections are held
  • 31,06,348Confirmed
  • 57,542Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M40S

Video: Revolt in country's oldest party