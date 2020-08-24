DRDO identifies 108 systems, subsystems to be designed, developed by Indian industry only

New Delhi: A Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) delegation met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (August 24, 2020) to apprise him about 108 systems and subsystems which have been identified for designing and development by the Indian Industry only.

Responding to the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, the DRDO has taken several initiatives to strengthen the indigenous defence ecosystem.

The initiative will pave the way for Indian Defence industry to develop many technologies towards building an AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

DRDO will also provide support to industries for design, development and testing of these systems on requirement basis. All the requirements of these systems by R&D establishments, Armed Forces, and other Security Agencies can be met through development contracts or production orders on suitable Indian industry.

This will allow DRDO to focus on design and development of critical and advanced technologies and systems.

Talking about the visit, the Defence Ministry said, "This initiative will pave the way for Indian Defence industry to develop many technologies towards building an AtmaNirbhar Bharat. Raksha Mantri has extended his good wishes to Team DRDO in their future endeavours."

The systems and sub-systems in the list of 108 items include mini and micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), mini and micro Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), uncooled NV-IR sights for weapons (short-range), mountain footbridge (metallic), multi-span bridge (metallic), mines laying and marking equipment.

Armoured Engineering reconnaissance vehicle (AERV), anti-terrorist vehicle, multispectral camouflage net, bulletproof vehicle, missile canisters, marine rocket launcher, satellite navigation receivers, TR modules, are also included in the list of 108 items.