DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile

An indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) was successfully test fired on Thursday in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, defeating a target located at longer range. It was the second such successful test firing of the missile, having a range of up to 5 km, in the last 10 days, officials said.

The weapon was test fired from an MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges in Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar, in continuation of successful trial done on September 22.

The ATGM employs a tandem heat warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles in ranges from 1.5 to 5 km, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. It said the ATGM has been developed with a capability to launch from multiple platforms and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun.

The Arjun is a third generation main battle tank developed by the DRDO.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the successful test firing of the ATGM. Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO congratulated DRDO personnel for this achievement which paves the way for Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Live TV

Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) developed the ATGM in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune and Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun.