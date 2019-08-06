Dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ fulfilled partially with Article 370 abrogation: Shiv Sena lauds Modi, Amit Shah

Lauding the decision by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government to scrap Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Shiv Sena has said that any praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would not be enough. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena has said that the decision by the government has filled every Indian with pride.

The editorial said that not only the BJP-Shiv Sena fulfilled a key promise of abrogating Article 370, it also demonstrated that a decisive government is in power in the country. It pointed that the decision must have pleased Bal Thackeray, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan, the Saamana editorial further said that in the future, the government has the will to integrate not just Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir but even the neighbouring country as a whole.

Targeting opposition parties like the Congress, the editorial said that they must keep political differences aside and support the government over the issue. “But will they mend their ways?” asks the Shiv Sena.

According to the Saamana editorial, Amit Shah’s announcement in Rajya Sabha brought an “earthquake” that could not be measured even on a Richter scale. It said that the move was unprecedented, and not usual one.

In a veiled attack on political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, the Saamana editorial said that they had warned that hands would burn if Article 370 is touched. “If the Pakistan-backed politicians have strength, they should now speak the same language,” it said.

The Shiv Sena said that with this development, the dream of “Akhand Bharat” has been fulfilled partially.