DRI busts iPhone smuggling racket, seizes smartphones worth Rs 42.86 crore at Mumbai airport

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Sunday (November 28) seized a stockpile of iPhones that were being smuggled into the country.

After developing precise intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on November 26, inspected two consignments that arrived from Hong Kong, at Air Cargo Complex (ACC), Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai.

In the import documents, the goods were declared as “memory cards”. However, the physical examination revealed that the consignments actually contained a total of 3,646 iPhone-13 mobile phones along with 12 'Google Pixel 6 Pro' and an Apple smart watch worth Rs. 42.86 crore while the declared value of the goods was only Rs. 80 lakhs.

All the iPhones and apple smart watch and other mobiles, not having been declared, were seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

