Jammu and Kashmir

Drone from Pakistan detected in Jammu's Arnia sector, repulsed by BSF

A drone from the Pakistan side was observed coming towards the Indian side in the Arnia area at 19:25 hours with a blinking light, said BSF in a statement.

Drone from Pakistan detected in Jammu&#039;s Arnia sector, repulsed by BSF
Representational image

Jammu: A drone movement was detected and effectively repulsed by the BSF in the Arnia sector in Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

"A drone from the Pakistan side was observed coming towards the Indian side in the Arnia area at 19:25 hours with a blinking light. Hardly had it crossed the International Border (IB), alert BSF troops fired six rounds at the drone due to which it returned back immediately," the BSF said.

The BSF said the area is being searched.

There have been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the IB in Jammu for terrorists operating in J&K. The BSF has recovered several weapon caches and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers sitting across the border.

