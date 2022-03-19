हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shab-E-Barat

Drones, barricading, additional force: Delhi police tightens security on Shab-E-Barat

Delhi police have ramped up security arrangements in the National Capital and border regions on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat, which is falling on the same day as Holi

Drones, barricading, additional force: Delhi police tightens security on Shab-E-Barat

New Delhi: Delhi police have ramped up security arrangements in the National Capital and border regions on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat, which is falling on the same day as Holi, reported ANI.

"Additional forces have been deployed here in the national capital on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat. The maximum number of officers have been deployed here in Jama Masjid. We are ensuring that crowd management remains intact so that untoward incidents can be avoided," said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District while speaking to ANI on Friday.

Barricading and drones deployed

About the steps taken by Delhi police, Chauhan further informed that barricading has been done around the area and drones have also been deployed in the region to keep a vigil.

"The police are keeping an extra vigil on routes towards Delhi. Vehicles being impounded if violating rules," she said.

Additional force being used

The additional police force has been deployed in and around Delhi’s Jama Masjid area. Apart from that, heavy patrolling is being done. Intense checking on routes towards New Delhi and vehicles were being impounded if violating rules, informed DCP Chauhan.

Meanwhile, the celebrations of Shab-e-Barat, which is also known as the "night of forgiveness," began across India on Friday night.

Shab-e-Barat is observed between the 14th and 15th night of the Sha`aban, the eighth month in the Islamic Calendar.

This year, the celebration of this auspicious Muslim festival commenced on the evening of March 18 and will end on the evening of March 19.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shab-E-BaratDelhi PoliceDelhi securityShab-e-Barat securityJama Masjid
Next
Story

Who are 10 AAP MLAs who will be sworn in as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet today?

Must Watch

PT9M17S

DNA: How much time Akshay Kumar spends in the gym on fitness?