Drones take to the sky as 21,000 evacuated from Yamuna banks in Delhi

With the Yamuna flowing over the danger mark in Delhi, authorities on Tuesday launched 13 drones to keep an eye on the situation below.

The Yamuna was flowing at 205.94 metres at 7 am on Tuesday - the danger mark is 205.33 metres - and with more water gushing in from Haryana's Hatni Kund Barrage, the river could swell further. Around 21,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas close to the river in Delhi and have been taken to 1100 relief camps which have been set up. Another 1120 such camps are also being prepared. Medical checks are being conducted.

Drones, in particular, have been playing a crucial role in surveillance operations. The 13 drones deployed on Tuesday are between the point where the Yamuna enters Delhi till Purana Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge) near Shahdara. These are tasked with not just checking the increase in water levels but to also detect and report any emergency-like situation. Additionally, 53 boats have been deployed on the river for rescue and relief operations.

Authorities have said that Tuesday and Wednesday could be crucial for Delhi as the Yamuna's water volume is expected to remain at dangerous levels in these two days.