Drug pills bound for US and marijuana from US, Canada seized by Chennai Air Customs

Chennai: Chennai Air Customs officials seized 7990 Tradamol tablets (that contain a psychotropic substance) that was bound for the US from the city. The four registered parcels were booked from Chennai to the US, by a Delhi-based person and were found to contain the tablets, when examined based on suspicion. The packets contained 4790 Tramadol Hydrochloride Tablets (100mg) and 3200 Tramadol (100 mg) tablets.

Tradamol is a category of pain-killer drug that is classified as a synthetic opioid. It acts upon the Central Nervous system to relieve pain. It is mainly used to relieve pain in adults and is not recommended for those below the age of 18.

This drug can cause addiction and overdose can even lead to death. Tramadol Hydrochloride Tablets fall under the category of Psychotropic Substances as mentioned in the schedule to NDPS Act, 1985, export of which are prohibited without any export authorization issued by competent authority under rule 53 of NDPS Act, 1985.

In another case, 1.225 kg of Marijuana (Ganja) was seized from two parcels that arrived at the Foreign Post Office in the city, from the US and Canada. The substance was concealed inside yoga massage balls and vegetable salad mixer. The contraband was seized under Customs Act, 1962.

