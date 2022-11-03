topStoriesenglish
India
DRUGS

Drugs 'main reason' behind all crimes in Goa, says Union minister Shripad Naik

Union minister Shripad Naik praised the Pramod Sawant-led government's efforts in "cleaning up the mess" by launching action against illegal activities in tourism sector. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Drugs 'main reason' behind all crimes in Goa, says Union minister Shripad Naik

Panaji: Union minister Shripad Naik on Thursday attributed the drug menace in Goa as the main reason behind all crimes in the state, and praised the Pramod Sawant-led government's efforts in "cleaning up the mess" by launching action against illegal activities in tourism sector. The Goa government on Monday issued an order to crack down on several tourism-related activities, which are being carried out illegally in the state, and ordered the police to take action against violators.

Talking to reporters in Panaji, Naik, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from North Goa, said the state tourism ministry was doing a commendable job in cleaning up the mess in the sector.

"Drugs is the main reason behind all crimes in Goa. I support Goa government and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte in taking action against illegal activities in the tourism sector," the Union Minister of State for Tourism said.

Naik added that the state government has been drafting various policies and taking steps to ensure that no illegalities take place.

In its order, the Goa tourism department has termed the activities such as tourists cooking on the roadside and sale of tickets and packages to tourists promoting destinations outside the state as "nuisance". The order signed by state Director of Tourism Nikhil Desai has empowered the Goa police to take action against activities mentioned in the order.

The department has prohibited 10 activities, including operation of all boating/water sports activities from areas other than those permitted and conducted within demarcated zones, touting or selling of cruise boat tickets and any other tickets of tourist activities at places other than authorised ticketing counters and offices.

