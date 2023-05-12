FIR Against IRS Sameer Wankhede For Demanding Rs 25 Cr Bribe To Save Aryan Khan In Drug Bust Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede and four others for allegedly seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in drug bust case, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. The investigation agency also conducted searches at premises of the NCB's former Mumbai zonal chief Wankhede, PTI quoted the officials as saying further. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2, 2021 in an alleged drug bust case on the Cordelia cruise ship. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a charge-sheet in the drugs-on-cruise case and gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan.

Meanwhile, an SIT set up by the anti-drugs agency claimed that the probe led by Sameer Wankhede had lapses. They said the searches were spread across 29 locations across Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi and Kanpur.

It is alleged that IRS officer Wankhede and others had allegedly demanded Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in the alleged drug bust, they said. The CBI received information that Rs 50 lakh was allegedly collected by the officer and his accomplice as advance, the officials said.

Wankhede, who headed the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai at the time of Aryan Khan's arrest, was transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services in Chennai in May last year.