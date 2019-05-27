close

NCB

Drugs worth Rs 30 crore seized in Delhi, three foreign nationals arrested

NCB conducted a raid and recovered five kilos of heroin and another 2.6 kilos of cocaine from the possession of the three foreigners.

New Delhi: Narcotics Contol Bureau (NCB) on Sunday seized drugs worth at least 30 crores and arrested three foreign nationals here.

NCB conducted a raid and recovered five kilos of heroin and another 2.6 kilos of cocaine from the possession of the three foreigners. It is suspected that they had brought the drugs to Delhi from Mumbai and had travelled in Rajdhani to avoid security checks at airports. It is estimated that the cumulative worth of the drugs in the international market is at least Rs 30 crore.

Two Nigerian men and a woman from Uganda have been arrested in connection with the raid.

NCB is the apex coordinating agency in the fight against the menace of narcotics. It acts as an enforcement agency and has its main zones in 13 cities, apart from numerous sub-zones.

(Reporting by Pramod Sharma/Zee Media Bureau)

