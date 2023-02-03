topStoriesenglish2569306
Drunk Man Bites Off Kerala Cop's Ear in Bizarre Incident - Read What Happened

Kerala: The drunk man who allegedly bit a police officer's ear has a history of creating a ruckus after consuming liquor.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 09:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A drunk man bit off a policeman's ear in Kerala's Kasaragod
  • He was being taken to the police station when the incident happened
  • The man has a history of creating nuisance after drinking liquor

Thiruvananthapuram: A drunk man reportedly bit off a policeman's ear on Friday (February 3) after he was picked up by a police Sub Inspector and was being taken to the police station. The bizarre incident took place in Kasaragod on Friday morning when the drunk man identified as Stany Rodricks was found to have been involved in a two-wheeler accident.

According to the police, Rodricks was drunk and caused a ruckus at the accident site. To attend to his unruly behaviour in public, police officials arrived on the spot and escorted him to the police station.

Also Read: Drunk Car Driver Drags Bike for 4 km After Hitting Motorbikers in Gurugram - Watch Viral Video

Rodricks, angered by the situation, bit off the right ear of Sub Inspector Vishunath while he was being taken to the police station.

The official was taken to a nearby hospital and after preliminary first aid, was shifted to a bigger hospital.

Rodricks, who has a few cases of creating a nuisance after consuming liquor, has been arrested.

Last year, a similar case emerged wherein a Nagpur man bit a policeman after the officer tried to stop the accused from shooting a video at the police station. The incident occurred at Makardhokda police post in Umred tehsil in September 2022. The man had then fled the spot on his two-wheeler.

(With IANS Inputs)

