Drunk Car Driver Drags Bike for 4 km After Hitting Motorbikers in Gurugram - Watch Viral Video

A horrifying incident similar to Delhi's Kanjhawala accident has come to light from Haryana's Gurugram where a car driver dragged a bike for four kilometres. Two bike riders narrowly escaped the accident that occurred in Gurugram's Sector-62 on Wednesday night. The video footage of this incident is going viral on social media. It shows the high-speed car dragging the bike for about 4 km. Sparks are coming out of the bike when it was being dragged.

Two youths were going to their home riding a bike when a car coming from behind at a high speed hit the youths riding a bike. Fortunately, both the bike riders fell on the roadside after the collision and the bike got stuck in the rear of the car. The police have started investigating the matter and are searching for the car driver.

Taking cognizance of the viral video footage, the police contacted the owner of the motorcycle, who lodged his complaint. In their complaint to the police, the youths alleged that they fell from their bikes due to the impact of the collision.

He further alleged that the person driving the vehicle was drunk and did not stop even after his bike got stuck under the four-wheeler. They claimed that they kept shouting but the motorist did not listen to them and kept on driving.