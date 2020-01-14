DSP Devinder Singh was not awarded any gallantry medal by Ministry of Home Affairs: Jammu and Kashmir police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday (January 14) clarified that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devinder Singh, who was arrested for helping terrorists, was not awarded any gallantry or meritorious medal by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“It is to clarify that Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh is not awarded any Gallantry or Meritorious Medal by MHA as has been reported by some media outlets/persons. Only gallantry medal awarded to him during his service is by the erstwhile J&K State on Independence Day 2018,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

“For his Participation in countering a Fidayeen Attack by Terrorists at District Police Lines Pulwama on 25/26 August 2017 when he was posted there as DSP District Police Lines Pulwama. Media persons are advised to avoid speculative stories not based on facts,” the J-K Police said in another tweet.

The Jammu and Kashmir police also said that it is known for its professionalism and will not go easy on anyone who is found involved in any unlawful act or unbecoming conduct. “We have done it in the past in many cases and now in this particular case where it has caught its own officer on its own input and action and would continue to abide by our code of conduct and the Law of the Land which is same for everyone,” the J-K Police said.

It may be recalled that Singh was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police on January 12 during an operation in Sophian when he was going towards Jammu with two most-wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

Meanwhile, MHA sources told Zee Media on Tuesday that Singh's case would soon be transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe in this matter. It is to be noted that a NIA team was unable to reach Srinagar so far due to heavy snow fall, which has halted flight operations at Srinagar airport.