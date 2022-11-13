DU Admission 2022: 3rd merit list to be RELEASED TODAY at 5 PM on du.ac.in- Steps to check here

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University UG admission process is underway and the University is scheduled to release the 3rd merit list today, November 13, 2022. The merit list will be released in the evening at 5 PM. Candidates will be able to examine the list once it is made public on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in. The candidates should be prepared with their CUET application number and password in order to check the same. DU released the revised schedule of CSAS third round on November 11. Candidates will be able to accept the allotted seat in the third round from 10 am on November 14 to 4:59 pm on November 15, 2022.

DU Admission 2022: Here’s how to check

Browse the official website – admission.uod.ac.in and then you will land on home page of the University of Delhi.

Now look for the CSAS 2022 DU 2nd Merit List link and click on it.

Then the DU CSAS Allotment List 2022 will display on your device’s screen.

Check your Name, Registration number, and Other details in the DU Merit List 2022 PDF

Then you save DU First Merit List 2022 and take a hard copy for future use it.

The first round of open seats will be allocated by DU on November 17, so stay tuned. Candidates can apply for the DU place allocation round from November 18 to November 19. The first spot allocation list will be released by DU on November 22. Candidates have until November 24 to accept the assigned seat.