DU Admission 2022: CSAS round 2 begins TOMORROW at admission.uod.ac.in- Check time and more here

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU is conducting the UG Admissions for candidates. The university released the first merit list on October 19, 2022, the second round of seat allotment and admission process for undergraduate courses tomorrow, October 25, on admission.uod.ac.in. As per the admission schedule, vacant seats for round 2 will be displayed on the official website at 5 pm on October 25. After that, candidates can re-arrange their preferences of courses and colleges up to October 27.

DU Admission 2022: Steps To Apply Through CSAS

Go to the official Delhi University website — ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Insert the CUET application number, password and captcha and click on "Login"

After reading the instructions click the Submit tab.

Fill in personal details as required in DU 2022 application form

Upload required documents

Make the payment online and submit

The third round of Delhi University undergraduate admissions will begin on November 4.

Over 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course allotted to them in Delhi University's first round of allocations. The second CSAS allotment list will be published on October 30, at 5 pm. Candidates have to accept the allotted seat between October 31 (10 am) and November 1. Colleges will verify the online applications from October 31 to November 2. The last date for paying the online admission fee is November 3.