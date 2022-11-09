DU Admission 2022: Delhi University third merit list to be RELEASED SOON at admission.uod.ac.in- Steps to check here

DU Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will release the DU 3rd merit list 2022 tomorrow, November 10 at 5 PM. The official website, admission.uod.ac.in, will publish the DU third merit list for 2022. To view the Delhi University merit list, candidates must visit the official website and log in with their CUET application number and password. From November 11 to November 14, DU colleges will review and approve applications following the publication of the merit list or seat allocation list. The DU third cut-off 2022 will be available for candidates on their DU UG admission portal. Students must pay the admission fee by November 15 in order to guarantee their enrollment. The names of the assigned course and college, seat type, CUET score, application number, and other information will be included in the DU 3rd Merit List 2022.

DU Admission 2022: Here’s how to check

Browse the official website – admission.uod.ac.in and then you will land on home page of the University of Delhi.

Now look for the CSAS 2022 DU 2nd Merit List link and click on it.

Then the DU CSAS Allotment List 2022 will display on your device’s screen.

Check your Name, Registration number, and Other details in the DU Merit List 2022 PDF

Then you save DU First Merit List 2022 and take a hard copy for future use it.

The first round of open seats will be allocated by DU on November 17, so stay tuned. Candidates can apply for the DU place allocation round from November 18 to November 19. The first spot allocation list will be released by DU on November 22. Candidates have until November 24 to accept the assigned seat.