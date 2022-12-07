topStoriesenglish
DU Admission 2022: NCWEB special drive cut-off 2022 RELEASED at ncweb.du.ac.in- Direct link to check here

DU Admission 2022: Qualified candidates can apply for admission against the DU NCWEB special drive cut-off from December 7 to 8, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 12:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

DU Admission 2022: The University of Delhi has published the DU NCWEB special drive cut-off 2022 on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who applied for the DU NCWEB BA and BCom programs can check the special drive cut-off and submit an application for admission to DU in 2022. Candidates who match the NCWEB special drive cut-off can apply between December 7 and December 8. Colleges will then approve admissions. Candidates who are accepted by the college are required to pay admission fees to reserve their seats. The final day to pay entry prices is December 10. The DU NCWEB special drive cut-off for 2022 is based on Class 12 results. The NCWEB cut-off for 2022 includes college and course-specific scores, according to the candidates' highest four DU marks. The SC, ST, and OBC cutoff special drive is for candidates who were qualified but were unable to enroll in the preceding DU special drive NCWEB cut-off 2022.

DU NCWEB special drive cut-off 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the DU CSAS admission portal, admission.uod.ac.in.
  • On the home page, click on the ‘NCWEB’ section.
  • Now, click on the ‘Special drive cut-off 2022’ link.
  • The DU NCWEB special drive cut off 2022 will be displayed on the screens.
  • Check the cutoff and download for future reference.

DU NCWEB special drive BA cut-off 2022; direct link here

DU NCWEB special drive BCom cut-off 2022; direct link here

The DU NCWEB fifth cut-off 2022 was made public by the University of Delhi on November 29. Candidates can get the 5th DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 by visiting the official website, ncweb.du.ac.in. The cutoff for B.A. and B.Com. courses has been made public.

 

