DU Admission 2022: Round 2 Spot Admission vacant seats list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to check here

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU has released the DU Spot Admission Round 2 list of vacant seats today, November 28, 2022. The list of open seats at Delhi University can now be found on the university's official websites, du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in, by candidates who applied for the second round of spot admissions under DU Admission 2022 for undergraduate programs. The first round of DU Spot Admissions 2022 has already been completed. After nearly four rounds of counselling, aspirants are filling every open seat for UG courses at DU under this round. Students who intend to apply for DU Spot Admissions 2022 can now submit their choices and colleges through the official CSAS portal after DU issued the list of open seats.

DU Admission 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the which reads, "Vacant Seat Matrix - Spot Admission Round II - CSAS - 2022"

A PDF file will open, search for your preferred college and courses

Save the PDF file for future references

Download and take a printout if needed.

Delhi University will announce the merit list for Spot Admissions Round 2 on December 2, 2022 at 5 PM after students have submitted their selections and applications. Students may submit applications for Spot Round 2 starting on November 29, 2022 at 10 AM and ending on November 30, 2022 at 4:59 PM.