topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DU ADMISSION 2022

DU Admission 2022: Round 2 Spot Admission vacant seats list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to check here

DU Admission 2022: Candidates who wish to apply for the second round of spot admissions for DU UG Admissions can check the list on du.ac.in, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 08:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DU Admission 2022: Round 2 Spot Admission vacant seats list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to check here

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU has released the DU Spot Admission Round 2 list of vacant seats today, November 28, 2022. The list of open seats at Delhi University can now be found on the university's official websites, du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in, by candidates who applied for the second round of spot admissions under DU Admission 2022 for undergraduate programs. The first round of DU Spot Admissions 2022 has already been completed. After nearly four rounds of counselling, aspirants are filling every open seat for UG courses at DU under this round. Students who intend to apply for DU Spot Admissions 2022 can now submit their choices and colleges through the official CSAS portal after DU issued the list of open seats.

DU Admission 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the which reads, "Vacant Seat Matrix - Spot Admission Round II - CSAS - 2022"
  • A PDF file will open, search for your preferred college and courses
  • Save the PDF file for future references
  • Download and take a printout if needed.

Delhi University will announce the merit list for Spot Admissions Round 2 on December 2, 2022 at 5 PM after students have submitted their selections and applications. Students may submit applications for Spot Round 2 starting on November 29, 2022 at 10 AM and ending on November 30, 2022 at 4:59 PM.

Live Tv

DU Admission 2022vacant seats duDUspot round vacant seatsdu vacant seats 2022vacant seats in duDelhi universitydelhu university vacant seatsdu vacant seats listdu vacant seats for spot roundvacant seats in du 2022du admission vacant seatsdelhi university spot round vacant seatsdu csas portal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping
DNA Video
DNA: 'Violent match' between Belgium and Morocco
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi Police van carrying Shraddha murder accused Aftab Poonawala attacked
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS