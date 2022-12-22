DU Admission 2022: Special Spot Allocation List 2022 for UG Courses RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link here

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU has released the DU Special Spot Allocation List 2022 for UG Courses. Candidates who applied for DU UG Admissions via the special spot admission round can now check their seat allotment status on the official websites - du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates will be able to examine the DU Special Spot Allocation list by inputting their credentials into the DU CSAS Portal. Candidates have until December 23, 2022, to accept their seats. According to the official notice, students have until 4:59 PM tomorrow, December 23, 2022, to accept their seats.

Colleges will have until December 24, 2022, 4:59 PM to validate admittance and papers. Students should keep in mind that the deadline for paying fees for DU UG Admissions 2022 is December 25, 2022.

DU Special Spot Allocation list 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for the DU CSAS Portal

Log in using your CUET UG application number, date of birth, etc.

Check your dashboard for the allocation list

Accept the seat and submit the required documents

Pay the fees and submit the form.

Candidates must accept the seat assigned to them during the special spot admission process, according to DU. If a candidate does not take the seat within the time frame specified, their admission will be revoked.