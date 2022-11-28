topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DU ADMISSION 2022

DU Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 vacant seats to be RELEASED TODAY at du.ac.in- Check details here

DU Admission 2022: The vacant seats will be released today at 5 pm as per the Delhi University schedule for Spot Round 2, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 08:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DU Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 vacant seats to be RELEASED TODAY at du.ac.in- Check details here

DU Admission 2022: DU Vacant seats will be released today at 5 PM on the official website at du.ac.in. According to the Delhi University schedule for Spot Round 2, which was published on November 25, applicants can begin registering tomorrow. The vacant seats will be made public today, November 28, 2022, at 5 PM on du.ac.in Candidates should be aware that they cannot apply for Round if they have already taken part in Spot Round 1 Admission. The other website, admission.uod.ac.in, also allows users to view the open seats. Candidates who are interested in applying for the DU Undergraduate Admission Spot Round 2022 may do so beginning on November 29, 2022, at 5:00 PM. The spot round 2 allocation list for CW-III and KM-III will be announced on December 2, 2022.

DU Vacant Seats 2022: Important Dates

DU Spot round 2 Dates
Declaration of vacant seats for round 2 November 28, 2022, at 5 PM
Apply for spot round 2, Upgrade window for only CW, KM supernumerary seats November 29, 2022, 10 AM to November 30, 4.49 PM.
Declaration of spot round allocation list December 2 at 5 PM
Candidates to accept allocated seat December 3, 10 AM to December 4, 4.59 PM
Colleges to verify and approve December 3, 10 AM to December 5, 4.59 PM
Last date of online payment December 6, 4.59 PM

Candidates are advised to check either of the official university websites, du.ac.in or admission.uod.in, as soon as the open seats are announced at 5 p.m. today. The first round of Spot admissions went off without a hitch. The deadline for making online fee payments was yesterday, November 27.

Live Tv

DU Admission 2022vacant seats duDUspot round vacant seatsdu vacant seats 2022vacant seats in duDelhi universitydelhu university vacant seatsdu vacant seats listdu vacant seats for spot roundvacant seats in du 2022du admission vacant seatsdelhi university spot round vacant seatsdu csas portal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data