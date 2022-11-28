DU Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 vacant seats to be RELEASED TODAY at du.ac.in- Check details here

DU Admission 2022: DU Vacant seats will be released today at 5 PM on the official website at du.ac.in. According to the Delhi University schedule for Spot Round 2, which was published on November 25, applicants can begin registering tomorrow. The vacant seats will be made public today, November 28, 2022, at 5 PM on du.ac.in Candidates should be aware that they cannot apply for Round if they have already taken part in Spot Round 1 Admission. The other website, admission.uod.ac.in, also allows users to view the open seats. Candidates who are interested in applying for the DU Undergraduate Admission Spot Round 2022 may do so beginning on November 29, 2022, at 5:00 PM. The spot round 2 allocation list for CW-III and KM-III will be announced on December 2, 2022.

DU Vacant Seats 2022: Important Dates

DU Spot round 2 Dates Declaration of vacant seats for round 2 November 28, 2022, at 5 PM Apply for spot round 2, Upgrade window for only CW, KM supernumerary seats November 29, 2022, 10 AM to November 30, 4.49 PM. Declaration of spot round allocation list December 2 at 5 PM Candidates to accept allocated seat December 3, 10 AM to December 4, 4.59 PM Colleges to verify and approve December 3, 10 AM to December 5, 4.59 PM Last date of online payment December 6, 4.59 PM

Candidates are advised to check either of the official university websites, du.ac.in or admission.uod.in, as soon as the open seats are announced at 5 p.m. today. The first round of Spot admissions went off without a hitch. The deadline for making online fee payments was yesterday, November 27.