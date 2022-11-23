DU Admission 2022: Spot round merit list to be RELEASED TODAY at admission.uod.ac.in- Here’s how to download

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU will be releasing the DU Merit List 2022 today for the Spot admissions round. Candidates who applied for DU Admissions during the spot admissions round can view their seat allocation today, November 23, 2022. Students can access the DU Merit list on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, after it has been made public. The list of open positions has already been made available to candidates by DU. Candidates then went on to register for DU Admissions 2022 on the CSAS portal based on these open seats. Around 5 PM today, the merit list of the chosen pupils would be made public. Students can access the DU Spot Admissions Merit list on the official CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in after the merit list is made public. Candidates would need to log in using their CUET UG Application number and any additional information requested.

DU Admission 2022: Here's how to download

Go to the official portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Locate the link labeled DU Merit List 2022 and click on it.

You will get redirected to a different page.

The PDF of the DU-Based Merit List 2022 will appear on the screen.

Make sure that your roll number and the other data are correct

The final stage of DU Admissions is called DU Spot Admissions. Prior to the spot admissions, Delhi University held three rounds of admissions for applicants interested in UG courses. Students from the ECA, Sports, CW quota, and supernumerary seats were allotted seats in the third round. With the spot admissions, DU will fill any open seats in DU-affiliated colleges that remain.