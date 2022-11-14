topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DU ADMISSION 2022

DU Admission 2022: Third merit list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to check here

DU Admission 2022: Those candidates who applied for Round 3 of Seat Allocation can download their seat allotment from admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DU Admission 2022: Third merit list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to check here

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU has officially released the DU 3rd Merit List for Round 3 of CSAS Seat Allocation. The Common Seat Allocation System portal onadmission.uod.ac.in and the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in, both allow students who enrolled for Round 3 or for an upgrade in Round 2 to access the seats that have been assigned to them. The release of the DU third merit list was planned for November 13, 2022. However, the Delhi University published a notice announcing that the amended schedule for the Third Round of CSAS 2022 will be revealed on November 11, 2022. Originally, the third merit list was scheduled to be released on November 10 at 5 pm. 

DU 3rd Merit List 2022: Important Dates

DU CSAS 3rd Merit List Date November 13 (5 pm)
Candidates to accept allocated seats November 14 to 15, 4.59 pm
Verification and approval of online application by colleges November 14 to 16 (4:59 pm)
Last day to pay the fee 17-Nov-22, 4.59 pm
Upgrade window for categories November 18 to 19, 4.59pm

DU 3rd Merit List 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website for DU Admission – admission.uod.ac.in
  • Then on the homepage click on the CSAS portal
  • Enter your CUET UG application number, date of birth and other details
  • Click on the Third Round Merit List
  • The merit list will appear on the screen
  • Download and keep a copy

DU Third Merit list 2022; direct link here

Candidates should be aware that they must accept their seats starting at 10 a.m. on November 14 and continuing until November 15 at 4:59 p.m. On the DU Admission website, applicants can view the updated timetable for Round 3 and Spot Admission.

Live Tv

DU Admission 2022merit list du 20223rd merit listdu 3rd merit listdu 3rd merit list 2022third merit list dudu third list3rd merit list dateDU admissionmerit list of du 2022du portalcsas 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss