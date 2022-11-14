DU Admission 2022: Third merit list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to check here

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU has officially released the DU 3rd Merit List for Round 3 of CSAS Seat Allocation. The Common Seat Allocation System portal onadmission.uod.ac.in and the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in, both allow students who enrolled for Round 3 or for an upgrade in Round 2 to access the seats that have been assigned to them. The release of the DU third merit list was planned for November 13, 2022. However, the Delhi University published a notice announcing that the amended schedule for the Third Round of CSAS 2022 will be revealed on November 11, 2022. Originally, the third merit list was scheduled to be released on November 10 at 5 pm.

DU 3rd Merit List 2022: Important Dates

DU CSAS 3rd Merit List Date November 13 (5 pm) Candidates to accept allocated seats November 14 to 15, 4.59 pm Verification and approval of online application by colleges November 14 to 16 (4:59 pm) Last day to pay the fee 17-Nov-22, 4.59 pm Upgrade window for categories November 18 to 19, 4.59pm

DU 3rd Merit List 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website for DU Admission – admission.uod.ac.in

Then on the homepage click on the CSAS portal

Enter your CUET UG application number, date of birth and other details

Click on the Third Round Merit List

The merit list will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy

Candidates should be aware that they must accept their seats starting at 10 a.m. on November 14 and continuing until November 15 at 4:59 p.m. On the DU Admission website, applicants can view the updated timetable for Round 3 and Spot Admission.