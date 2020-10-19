हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DU Admissions 2020

DU admissions 2020: Admission process under second cut-off begins, read details here

The admission process on the basis of the second cut-off list released by Delhi University will end on October 21. The admission process is completely online.

DU admissions 2020: Admission process under second cut-off begins, read details here

New Delhi: The Delhi University's admission process under the second cut-off list started from today (October 19, 2020). Candidates eligible for taking admissions started the online procedure of submitting required documents. 

The college facilities are also all geared up for the second round of admission. The admission process under the second list will end on October 21.

During the first round of admission, there were few complaints from candidates regarding the online fee payment procedure as they were facing technical glitches. 

Delhi University announced its second cut-off list on Saturday with some courses seeing a minor decline in cut-offs. 

Admissions are closed for BA (Honours) English course in these colleges - Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Hindu, IP College of Women, Kalindi, Kamala Nehru, Rajdhani, Satyawati College (Evening), Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Sri Aurobindo College.

Admission to BA (Honours) Economics is closed in Daulat Ram, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC), Deshbandhu, BR Ambedkar, Gargi, Kamala Nehru, Kirori Mal, Maitreyi, PGDAV and Shivaji College.

Admission to BA (Honours) History is not available in Bharati College, DCAC, BR Ambedkar, Hansraj, Hindu, I College of Women, Kamala Nehru, Kirori Mal, Laxmibai, Maitreyi, Motilal Nehru, Rajdhani colleges.

LSR, Miranda House and Ramjas college are also taking admission. 

The first cut-off list was released on October 10. Almost 50 per cent of the seats have been filled under the first list. The varsity has 70,000 undergraduate seats. The admissions under the second list will commence from Monday 10 am onwards and will end on October 21. This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

