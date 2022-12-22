DU Admissions 2022: DU Special Spot Round Allocation list for UG courses RELEASING TODAY at du.ac.in- Steps to check here

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University, DU will be releasing the DU Special Spot Round Allocation list today, December 22 for DU UG Admissions 2022. Candidates who applied for DU Admissions through the special spot round will be able to view their seat allocation today on the official websites – du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. According to the official schedule issued by DU, the seat allocation list will be available for candidates on the Common Seat Allocation System, CSAS portal on the official website for DU Admissions today, December 22, 2022. The allocation list is scheduled to be made public today around 10 a.m. Once the allocation list is made public, candidates must submit their DU Application for UG Admissions by December 23, 2022.

Students will have till 4:59 PM to submit applications and accept seats. Once the students have completed the necessary steps, the institutions will proceed to verify the application and approve all of the students' documentation. Students would begin their term at DU after paying the college and course fees.

DU UG Admission 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official site of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU UG Admission 2022 special spot allocation list link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.

The Delhi University is holding special spot admission rounds for the few remaining unfilled seats in DU colleges. Once the allocation list is made public, the direct links to check as well as the processes to take will be published here for candidates to review.