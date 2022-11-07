DU Admissions 2022: Mid entry registration closes TODAY at admission.uod.ac.in- Check details here

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University, DU is all set to close the registration for Mid-Entry today, November 7, 2022. All applicants who for any reason were unable to apply for DU Admissions through the CSAS Portal may now do so. The application must be submitted online at admission.uod.ac.in, the official website. On November 5, 2022, Delhi University will open a two-day window. Election candidates have until November 7, 2022, at 4:59 PM. New applicants can submit their admission applications for the mid-entry plan within this window. Candidates who wish to request an upgrade in seats for Round 3 of CSAS Seat Allocation may do so using the same timeframe.

The Mid-entry scheme is being run by Delhi University in advance of Round 3 of the CSAS Seat Allocation. Students who were unable to register during the first two rounds of seat allocation can submit their applications through the Mid-entry scheme.

DU statement reads that “A two-day window will now be activated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 05, 2022 till 04:59 P.M. Monday, November 07, 2022 with a provision of Mid-Entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi,”.“Through the provision of mid-entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase 1 or could not complete Phase 2 will be able to participate in the Third Round of CSAS,” it added.

The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET UG 2022 Exam, is being used by Delhi University for the first time to admit students.