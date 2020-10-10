DU cut off 2020: Delhi University releases first cut off list at du.ac.in

Delhi University admission 2020: Delhi University released its First Cut off List for 2020 admissions on October 10. The admission process for Delhi University will begin from October 12. The cut off list has been released for science, arts and commerce and BA programme on the official website of Delhi University.

Candidates willing to apply in Delhi University can check the cut off list at their official website du.ac.in.

Students can plan for admissions in DU only if the have scores as per the cut off list. Delhi University admission for UG courses will go on till October 14, till 5 pm.

Here's a look at some of the cut-offs by top DU affiliated colleges:

- Lady Shri Ram College has released first cut off list. Highest cut off is 100% required for Psychology, Political Science and Economics.

- Miranda House College has released the first cut off for BA Hons., BSc Hons and BA programmes. Highest cut off score is 99% for BA Hons. English.

- Jesus and Mary College has kept 99.50% for BA Hons. Pyschology.

- Mata Sundari College for Women has released the first cut off score for all of its undergraduate programmes. The highest cut off score is 97% for BA Hons. Psychology followed by 96% for BCom Hons and 95% for BCom.

- Shaheed Rajguru College has kept 96% cut off score for admission to BA Hons. Psychology.

- Hansraj College has released its first cut off list. The highest cut off score is 99.25% for BCom Hons. programme.

To complete their application for admission in the university students need to submit these documents - Class 10 certificate, Class 12 marksheet, OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (if applicable), EWS certificate (if applicable), or ECA/ Sports categories.

Delhi University admission process will be completely online this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. No student will be allowed to enter the Delhi University’s college premises, said college authority.