DU NCWEB 2022: BA, BCom cut off RELEASED at admission.uod.ac.in- Direct link to check here

DU NCWEB 2022: DU will issue the DU NCWEB fifth cutoff, and on December 6, 2022, details below.

Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 08:31 AM IST

DU NCWEB 2022: Delhi University has released the DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, NCWEB 4th Cut off on November 22, 2022. The cutoff for the BA and BCom programmes is available for download on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in. The press release for the same was issued by the university. The announcement that the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board's fourth cut off list for admissions to its B.A. and B.Com. programmes has been made public is being announced or shown on the websites du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. The online admission process will start on November 23, 2022.

DU NCWEB 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in
  • Then click on the NCWEB section and the fourth cut off list will be on the screen
  • Click on the relevant programme and download the cut off
  • Keep a copy of the same

DU NCWEB 2022; direct link for BA here

DU NCWEB 2022; direct link for BCom here

Candidates should be aware that on November 29, 2022, the DU will issue the DU NCWEB fifth cutoff, and on December 6, 2022, the DU will publish a special drive cutoff for candidates in the schedule caste (SC), schedule tribe (ST), and other backward castes (OBC) categories. All candidates are recommended to make a note of the dates.

