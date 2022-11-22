DU NCWEB 4th cut off 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY at ncweb.du.ac.in- Steps to check here

DU NCWEB 2022: The University of Delhi will publish the DU NCWEB 4th cut-off 2022 on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in today, November 22. In order to apply for DU admissions in 2022, students who have applied for DU NCWEB BA and BCom programmes should verify the special cut-off. The admission window will be open from November 23 to 24 for applicants who made the DU NCWEB fourth cut-off list. Candidates are required to pay the admission fees to secure a seat after their application has been accepted by the college. The deadline for paying the entrance fees is November 25. According to the NCWEB special cut-off list, Miranda College's general category students had the highest cut-off for the BCom course at 88.

The highest cut-off for admission to the BA program in Aditi Mahavidyalaya's history was 72. The DU NCWEB cut-off for 2022 includes the category, college, and course-specific scores and marks based on the candidates' best four scores from the Class 12 or qualifying exam.

DU NCWEB 4th cut-off 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the DU CSAS admission portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘NCWEB’ section.

Now, click on the ‘Special cut-off 2022’ link.

The DU NCWEB cut off 2022 will be displayed on the screens.

Check the cutoff and download for future reference.

Admissions are available through NCWEB and the DU School of Learning (SOL) based on students' Class 12 test results. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) scores, on the other hand, have been used to determine admission to other DU colleges.