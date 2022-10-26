DU NCWEB Admission 2022: BCom, BA (Prog) courses first cut off list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Here’s how to check

DU NCWEB 2022: Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, DU NCWEB Admission 2022 first cut-off list is released today, October 25, 2022. The official website, du.ac.in, has released the DU NCWEB cut-off for the BCom and BA (Prog) programmes for 2022. On the website, applicants who registered for the DU NCWEB Admissions 2022 can view and download the cut-off list. Admissions will begin on October 26, 2022, against the first cut-off list. The NCWEB cut-off scores for the BA (Prog) and BCom programmes offered by DU colleges have been made public.

According to the cut-off PDF, the 94 percentile for B.A. Economics + Political Science courses at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary College is among the highest NCWEB cut-offs. The BCom cut-off, which is 95 percentile at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary College, is also the highest.

DU NCWEB cut-off 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in

Click on DU NCWEB First Cut Off 2022 list link on the home page

Click on the respective course

DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 PDF will be displayed

Check the cut-offs and download the page

The online admission will begin tomorrow at 10 am and run through 11:59 pm on October 28, 2022, according to the DU NCWEB Admission timetable for 2022. The application process will take place at the designated centres.