DU NCWEB Admission 2022: BCom, BA (Prog) courses first cut off list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Here’s how to check
DU NCWEB 2022: NCWEB BCom cut-off is the highest which is 95 percentile at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary college, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
DU NCWEB 2022: Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, DU NCWEB Admission 2022 first cut-off list is released today, October 25, 2022. The official website, du.ac.in, has released the DU NCWEB cut-off for the BCom and BA (Prog) programmes for 2022. On the website, applicants who registered for the DU NCWEB Admissions 2022 can view and download the cut-off list. Admissions will begin on October 26, 2022, against the first cut-off list. The NCWEB cut-off scores for the BA (Prog) and BCom programmes offered by DU colleges have been made public.
According to the cut-off PDF, the 94 percentile for B.A. Economics + Political Science courses at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary College is among the highest NCWEB cut-offs. The BCom cut-off, which is 95 percentile at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary College, is also the highest.
DU NCWEB cut-off 2022: Here’s how to check
- Go to the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in
- Click on DU NCWEB First Cut Off 2022 list link on the home page
- Click on the respective course
- DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 PDF will be displayed
- Check the cut-offs and download the page
DU NCWEB 2022; B.Com direct link here
DU NCWEB 2022; BA (Prog) direct link here
The online admission will begin tomorrow at 10 am and run through 11:59 pm on October 28, 2022, according to the DU NCWEB Admission timetable for 2022. The application process will take place at the designated centres.
Live Tv
More Stories