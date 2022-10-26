NewsIndia
DU NCWEB ADMISSION 2022

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: BCom, BA (Prog) courses first cut off list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Here’s how to check

DU NCWEB 2022: NCWEB BCom cut-off is the highest which is 95 percentile at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary college, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: BCom, BA (Prog) courses first cut off list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Here’s how to check

DU NCWEB 2022: Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, DU NCWEB Admission 2022 first cut-off list is released today, October 25, 2022. The official website, du.ac.in, has released the DU NCWEB cut-off for the BCom and BA (Prog) programmes for 2022. On the website, applicants who registered for the DU NCWEB Admissions 2022 can view and download the cut-off list. Admissions will begin on October 26, 2022, against the first cut-off list. The NCWEB cut-off scores for the BA (Prog) and BCom programmes offered by DU colleges have been made public. 

According to the cut-off PDF, the 94 percentile for B.A. Economics + Political Science courses at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary College is among the highest NCWEB cut-offs. The BCom cut-off, which is 95 percentile at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary College, is also the highest.

DU NCWEB cut-off 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in
  • Click on DU NCWEB First Cut Off 2022 list link on the home page
  • Click on the respective course
  • DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 PDF will be displayed
  • Check the cut-offs and download the page

DU NCWEB 2022; B.Com direct link here

DU NCWEB 2022; BA (Prog) direct link here

The online admission will begin tomorrow at 10 am and run through 11:59 pm on October 28, 2022, according to the DU NCWEB Admission timetable for 2022. The application process will take place at the designated centres.

Live Tv

du ncweb admission 2022ncweb b.com first cut off listncweb ba first cut off list 2022ncweb cut offdu cut off 2022ncweb off 2022DU admissionncweb admissionncweb admission 2022DU Admission 2022ncweb cut off list 2022ncweb cut off 2022 datencweb first cut off 2022ncweb cut off 2022-2023ncweb admission 2022 last datedu first cut off 2022ncweb merit list 2022cut off list of du 2022ncweb admission 2022-23

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society
DNA Video
DNA: What was the reason behind WhatsApp outage?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 25, 2022
indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'