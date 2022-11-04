DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date to register TODAY at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Delhi University will close down the registration process for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 on November 4, 2022. Candidates can apply for Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board Undergraduate Admissions 2022 at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in, the official website of DU NCWEB. The college has till November 5, 2022, to finalize approvals for admission against the second cut-off. The final day for candidates to make payment based on the second cutoff is November 6, 2022.

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official site of DU NCWEB at ncweb.du.ac.in.

Click on DU NCWEB Admission 2022 2nd cut-off link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On November 1, 2022, the second cut-off list was released. The highest cutoff is 94 percentile for B.A. Economics + Political Science admissions at Miranda House and 95 percentile for B.Com admissions at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary College.