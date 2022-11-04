topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DU NCWEB 2022

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date to register TODAY at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: The college will complete admission approvals for the second cut off until November 5, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date to register TODAY at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Delhi University will close down the registration process for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 on November 4, 2022. Candidates can apply for Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board Undergraduate Admissions 2022 at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in, the official website of DU NCWEB. The college has till November 5, 2022, to finalize approvals for admission against the second cut-off. The final day for candidates to make payment based on the second cutoff is November 6, 2022.

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official site of DU NCWEB at ncweb.du.ac.in.
  • Click on DU NCWEB Admission 2022 2nd cut-off link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and fill in the application form.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On November 1, 2022, the second cut-off list was released. The highest cutoff is 94 percentile for B.A. Economics + Political Science admissions at Miranda House and 95 percentile for B.Com admissions at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary College.

Live Tv

DU NCWEB 2022ncweb cut offncweb cut off 2022DU admissionncweb admissionncweb admission 2022du ncweb admission 2022du 2nd cut off 2022ncweb cut off list 2022du ncweb 2nd cut off 2022ncweb 2nd cut off 2022ncweb second cut off 2022ncweb 2nd cut off list 2022ncweb cut off 2022 second listncweb cut off 2022 release date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?