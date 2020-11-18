DU PG Admission 2020: Delhi University Postgraduate admission begins today - Check details here

Delhi Univeristy (DU) is scheduled to start admission to different postgraduate (PG) programmes from Wednesday (November 18).

Earlier, DU had released a notification asking PG candidates whose final year results have been declared to upload their marks on the dashboard. The notification also mentioned that the students who are still waiting for their results will be admitted provisionally. It is to be noted that DU PG admission 2020 will be held for 54 postgraduate programmes.

“The admission to some of the courses is either based only through entrance or through both entrance and merit...Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks,” DU had said.

DU PG Merit List 2020

The DU PG merit list 2020 will be prepared based on entrance exam results for courses in which admission will be done after entrance. “The admission list will be prepared based on the result of the entrance test conducted by NTA,” DU had said.

For merit-based admission, DU PG admission list will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the eligible candidates. “The admission list will be prepared based on the marks entered by the applicant on the portal. Students of the University of Delhi under the Choice Based Credit System must calculate their percentage using the formula as given on their dashboard,” DU said.

DU PG Admission 2020: Tie-Breaking Formula

If two candidates manage to earn same marks in their qualifying examination, DU will follow a tie-breaker formula to rank them:

- Students with a higher percentage of marks in the qualifying exam will get preference.

- Next, preference will be given to students with higher percentage of marks in the final year of bachelor's degree.

- Next, Candidates having higher aggregate marks in class 12 Board examination.