DU PG Admissions 2022: MA, M.Sc and MCA second merit list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to check here

DU PG Admission 2022: Candidates can check the DU PG Admissions list on the official website - du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU has released the DU PG 2022 Second admissions list for several MA, M.Sc and MCA courses. The second admission lists for DU PG Admissions are now available on the official websites du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in for those who registered for DU merit-based admissions and those who took the DUET PG 2022 Exam. As of right now, the M.A. French, M.A. German, M.A. Hispanic, M.A. Punjabi, and M.A. Urdu admission list for DU PG First has been made public. Candidates have time from tomorrow, December 8 at 10 AM through December 9, 2022 to accept and apply for their seats, according to the schedule published by DU for PG Admissions 2022. Colleges and departments will have until December 10, 2022 at 1 PM after candidates apply to verify the candidates and their documentation.

DU PG 2022 Second admissions list: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website - du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the tab for PG Admissions
  • A new page will open, click on the link provided for admission lists.
  • Select your course and open the PDF assigned next to it
  • Search for your name and roll number and download it for future reference

DU PG Admission 2022; M.A French direct link here

DU PG Admission 2022; M.A German

DU PG Admission 2022; M.A Hispanic

DU PG Admission 2022; M.A Punjabi

DU PG Admission 2022; M.A Urdu

DU PG Admission 2022; M.Sc Electronics

DU PG Admission 2022; M.Sc Geology

DU PG Admission 2022; M.Sc Informatics

DU PG Admission 2022; M.Sc.- Ph.D. Combined Degree course - Biomedical Sciences

DU PG Admission 2022; M.Sc. Plant Molecular Biology & Biotechnology

DU PG Admission 2022; MCA

DU is still in the process of releasing the DU PG Admission lists, hence students are urged to take this into consideration. Later on in the day, it is anticipated that the remaining M.A., M.Sc., M.Com., etc. list would be made public.

