DU Teachers' Association protest against implementation of 4 year course under NEP

New Delhi: The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has been protesting against the implementation of the New Education Policy citing the dilution of degrees under the four-year undergraduate programme in varsities. The association protested outside the vice-chancellor’s office on Tuesday when the Academic Council meeting to discuss the implementation of the policy was going on.

The development comes a day after the Standing Committee on Academic Matters approved the implementation of the policy from 2022-23, the four-year undergraduate programme and multiple entries and exit options for students on Monday.

Following the approval, DUTA wrote to acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi and requested him to thoroughly discuss these matters be first discussed at all statutory levels such as Departments, Faculties and Staff Councils before being placed in the Academic Council.

“Such widespread discussions would enable the University to not take hasty steps towards implementation of the provisions of NEP 2020 and other regulations. It would do well for the University to remember the disastrous implementation of the FYUP in 2013 and its subsequent withdrawal in 2014 after widespread protests by all stakeholders,” the letter said.

“Survey amongst students (carried in 2013) showed that students were spending close to Rs 1.5-2 lakh per year in staying in Delhi to receive an education. Students rejected the idea of FYUP because of the dilution of the first two years of FYUP. We see that the new model once again packs the first two semesters with lukewarm courses,” it added.

