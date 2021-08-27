Ambedkar University admissions 2021: Deadline to apply for UG, PG courses extended, check details on aud.ac.in

New Delhi: The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University on Thuirsday (August 26, 2021) extended the last date for registration for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions to September 10.

Earlier, the university’s deadline for registering for the courses was September 1. The applicants need to note that the registration for UG admissions began on July 12 and for PG courses the registration began at the end of July.

Additionally, according to the PTI report, the total number of seats available in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the university is 1,953.

The candidates need to note that the admissions in undergraduate courses are based on merit and the varsity will be announcing cut-offs. However, for postgraduate courses, the candidates will have to take an entrance exam which will be held later.

The university also said that if the COVID-19 situation stables they will conduct offline entrance exams, but if the situation worsens they will hold an online proctored exam.

For the benefit of the candidates we are giving a step-by-step guide for the registration process:

Step 1: Click on the tab “Online Application Form”

Step 2: Click on "New User Signup" link

Step 3: Enter your valid Email address

Step 4: Re-enter your valid Email address

Step 5: Enter your password

Step 6: Re-enter your password

Step 7: Enter your 10-digit mobile number to receive updates

Step 8: Enter the Captcha code

Step 9: Click on Register and take a screenshot or print out of the details

The applicants will also have to verify their email address by clicking on the link, which will be received at theri entered email ID from admissions@aud.ac.in.

