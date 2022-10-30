topStories
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University second merit list to be RELEASED TODAY at 5 PM on du.ac.in- Steps to check list here

DU Second merit list to be released today and the direct link will be activated soon, total of 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centers are available for eligible students to apply.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
  • Around 59,100 candidates have already secured their admission to Delhi University
  • DU second merit list will be out at 5 PM
  • Delhi University decided to conduct admissions through CUET UG 2022 exam for the first time

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU will be releasing the DU 2nd Merit List 2022 today! Candidates who have applied for in Round 2 of the DU Admission process will be able to check their DU Second merit list today, October 30, 2022. Once released candidates will be able to check the merit list on the official website – du.ac.in and on the official CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in. Around 59,100 candidates have already secured their admission to Delhi University and its affiliated colleges after Round 1 of DU CSAS Seat allocation. After which, the university released the list of vacant seats which are still available for candidates.

Delhi University will be releasing the DU Round 2 Merit List on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Along with the link on the official website, candidates will also be able to check the Round 2 allotment list through the direct link provided here.

DU UG merit list 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit to the official website du.ac.in.
Step 2: Sign in using the CUET application number and password.
Step 3: Enter the given captcha code, and click on the ‘Login’ button.
Step 4: The candidate portal will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the first merit list and save it for future use.

Delhi University decided to conduct admissions through the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 exam for the first time. A total of 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centers are available for eligible students to apply for.

