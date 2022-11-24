DU UG Admissions 2022: Spot round seat allocation result RELEASED at admission.uod.ac.in- Direct link to check here

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU Admission 2022 seat allocation result for the spot round admissions is released on the official website. Candidates who registered for the DU spot round admissions in 2022 can check and download the results from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates must move forward with the seat round admission procedure according to the schedule. See the instructions for downloading the spot round admission result below, along with a direct link. It should be noted that DU has not yet published the Spot round admittance link on its website, and applicants must sign in to the CSAS portal to view their results. According to the DU Spot admission timeline, candidates who have been granted seats must accept them between November 24, till 4:59 p.m. The applications will be verified and approved by the relevant DU colleges from November 24 through November 26 at 4:59 PM. Candidates must pay the entry fee by November 27 at 4:59 PM.

DU Spot Admission Counselling Result 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--admission.uod.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the DU Spot round seat allotment result link

A new PDF file would open

Check the PDF and download the same

Take a printout for the future references

The list of open seats for the DU spot round was revealed by DU on November 20. According to the list, numerous seats at DU's major institutions are unfilled. In BSc (Hons) Physics degrees at universities like Kirori Mal and Ramjas, 13 seats are unfilled. Similar vacancies exist in many courses at Hansraj College. Science classroom seats are generally empty. As soon as the seat allocation for the first spot round is made public, DU will, as necessary, disseminate the succeeding spot-round admission lists.