In a fresh attack on BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday alleged that the saffron party are ordering the demolition of several temples in the national capital and accused them of pretending to protect Hinduism.

While addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "The dual face of BJP is revealed through such orders. On one hand, they pretend to protect Hinduism, while on the other, they secretly instruct their appointed officers and LG to demolish temples."

She also stated that during a meeting of the Religious Committee on November 22, it was decided to demolish several temples located in West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, New Usmanpur, and Sultanpuri, as well as a Buddhist temple in Sundar Nagari.

"A meeting of the Religious Committee was held on 22 November. Yesterday LG's office told the media that there is no order to demolish temples. But this is a lie. In the meeting held on 22 November, it was decided to demolish many temples located in West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, New Usmanpur and Sultanpuri and a Buddhist temple located in Sundar Nagari. All this is in the minutes of the meeting," she added.

She further said that Delhi LG has approved the order and now DMs and SDMs are preparing to demolish these temples.

"Religious Committee used to come under the Home Minister of the Delhi government. Till last year, all the decisions of this committee were first placed before the Home Minister and any action was taken only after his approval. But last year Delhi LG ordered that the demolition of any religious place is a law and order issue and hence it comes under Delhi LG and hence Delhi CM or Home Minister has nothing to do with it. Now the Religious Committee is directly under Delhi LG. The Chairman of the committee is the Principal Secretary of the Home Department and he sends the committee's suggestions directly to Delhi LG for approval," she added.

(With ANI Inputs)